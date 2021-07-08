Breaking new grounds in human-centered design, Systems Limited launches Studio 77

Systems Limited is ready to explore a new approach to design as it reimagines its creative workspace, Studio 77 - the company’s center of creative excellence where human-centrism meets cutting-edge technology to bring breakthrough ideas to life. At Studio 77, the team re-thinks design processes, pushes the boundaries of technology, and innovates to create user experiences that align with the behaviors, expectations, and perspectives of the customers.

To celebrate the launch of Studio 77, Systems Limited hosted a physical event that welcomed prominent figures from the IT sector, senior management of its clientele, and country’s art & design fraternity. The launch was organized with all the precautionary COVID-19 SOPs in place.

Asif Akram, COO at Systems Limited, welcomed the guests and while sharing his vision behind Studio 77, commented, “We've seen a recent surge in the growth of workplaces with creative spaces. With Studio 77, we aim to introduce a creative atmosphere where our driven and motivated team has the right tools and technology at its disposal to bring its breakthrough ideas to fruition. What you see today is the result of multiple brainstorming sessions, meticulous planning, and tireless commitment by our team to make sure that every nook and corner of Studio 77 screams innovation and creativity - something that Systems has become synonymous with.”

Systems Limited has used a modular design approach to bridge the gap between traditional office space and best-in-class technology to support the multiple phases of the creative and design process. Badar Khushnood, co-founder Bramerz and Fishery, commented, “I congratulate the entire team of Systems Limited for bringing a user-driven perspective in Pakistan emphasizing a problem-solving mindset. It is the need of the hour, and more companies should adopt this well-structured approach of leveraging design to breaking big problems into smaller challenges.”

Further explaining the human-centric approach of Studio 77, Khurram Safdar, Head of Customer Experience and Design, added, “The two driving forces behind Studio 77 are digitization and human-centrism. Digitization in today's world is happening at a fast pace, and we need to embrace it. And we need to work together and use all the technological innovations at our disposal to deliver human-centered experiences to our clients. It is a space where we make impactful decisions while keeping humans at the center of everything we create. With Studio 77, we're bringing our creative ethos of collaborative ideation, constant innovation, and rapid implementation to the world.”

Learn more about Studio 77: https://www.systemsltd.com/blogs/studio-77-by-systems-limited

Systems Limited holds a staunch belief in creating the right working environment to stimulate creativity and innovation. Studio 77 is an open, creative space for the team to dive into their creative streams and design simple yet intuitive technology solutions that solve complex problems. It is a place that fosters autonomy and incites people to be proud of their work, rethink how they navigate their challenges, and inspire each other.

Studio 77 got an overwhelmingly positive response from the honorable guests and attendees. Specific praise was given to the core philosophy of the initiative, which revolves around putting people at the center of every problem-solving approach and design process. The guests enjoyed photo booths and other activities while engaging in highly interactive and insightful networking sessions.

Going beyond the confines of typical activities around design, user experience, and art direction, Studio 77 also caters to, marketing intelligence, copywriting, social media and content, and user research.

Through Studio 77, where people come first, and creativity knows no bounds, Systems Limited aims to fully embrace the culture of innovation, inclusivity, and human-centrism in the world of technology. The company intentions to simplify and humanize technology, stimulate creativity, and facilitate employees to think beyond it.