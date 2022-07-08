Over one million Muslims gather in Arafat to perform main Hajj ritual

09:01 AM | 8 Jul, 2022
Over one million Muslims gather in Arafat to perform main Hajj ritual
Source: Radio Pakistan
MAKKAH – More than one million pilgrims are converging in Arafat from Mina tent village on Friday to perform the main ritual of Hajj, Waqoof-i-Arafat.

It is the largest gathering after a hiatus of two years as there were travel restrictions caused by the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

Pakistan has been allotted a quota of 81,132 pilgrims for this year’s Hajj, with 32,000 people using a government scheme and 48,000 traveling using private operators.

The pilgrims will listen to the Hajj Sermon at Masjid-e-Nimrah while staying in Arafat today. Dr Al Sheikh Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al Issa will deliver the sermon.

After Sun set, they will leave for Muzdalifah where they will offer both Maghrib and Isha prayers together and spend the whole night under open sky.   

