US completes more than 50 percent of troop withdrawal from Afghanistan
Web Desk
08:35 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
US completes more than 50 percent of troop withdrawal from Afghanistan
Share

WASHINGTON – The Pentagon on Tuesday completed “greater than 50%” of its task of withdrawing troops and equipment from Afghanistan as the US is going to end its longest war this year.

The US military has removed “the equivalent of approximately 500 C-17 loads of material out of Afghanistan,” according to the US Central Command (Centcom).

Nearly 13,000 pieces of equipment, which will not be handed over to the Afghan forces, have been given to the Defense Logistics Agency for disposal.

“The 13,000 pieces of equipment are comprised almost entirely of federal excess personal property. This equipment does not consist of defensive articles or are considered to be major equipment,” reads the official press release.

The US has officially handed over six facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense, it added.

“We anticipate additional transfers of bases and military assets in the future which will support the ANDSF/GIRoA as they work to stabilize and defend their nation.”

In April, US President Joe Biden announced a full withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan by September 11, that will mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Under the deal brokered last year by the Trump administration with the Taliban, the foreign forces were bound to leave Afghanistan by May 1 but Biden extended it, enraging the former rulers of Afghanistan.

In the midst of withdrawal of US troops, the Taliban have accelerated their activities as they have taken control of some more areas.

Ruhollah Ahmadzai, a defence ministry spokesman, said that Afghan forces have designed a comprehensive plant to retake the control of the areas and suppress the militants. 

He said that Taliban’s control on some areas did not reflect their strength, adding that security forces had withdrawn from these areas to prevent civilian casualties.

Pakistan seeks to allow US ‘restricted use’ ... 10:58 PM | 7 Jun, 2021

As CIA continues efforts to secure a military base inside Pakistan to carry out counterterrorism strikes inside ...

More From This Category
Pakistan rejects broadcasting agreement with ...
09:31 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
Ghotki train crash – Rescue efforts completed ...
08:56 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
Man slaps French President Macron in the face ...
06:45 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
vivo's Ultimate 44MP OIS Night Selfie System ...
04:38 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandaughter jailed for R6 ...
01:53 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
Initial probe suggests ‘broken welding joint’ ...
01:18 PM | 8 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Anoushey Ashraf names and shames the man who sent her indecent messages
08:16 PM | 8 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr