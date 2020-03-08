International Women's Day being observed today
ISLAMABAD - International Women's Day is being observed today to raise awareness about gender equality and women rights.

This event is being celebrated with a them, “I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights”.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan in their separate messages on the Women's Day have called for ensuring to provide equal opportunities to women in all fields.

The President in his message emphasized to ensure equal opportunities for women in education, health and jobs, besides ensuring their rights of inheritance, safety in all spaces, and no harassment or violence.

The Prime Minister in his message to the nation reaffirmed his pledge to take all measures that would help the women to lead a safe, secure and prosperous life.

He said inclusive and sustainable socio-economic development could only be ensured by providing equal opportunities and conducive environment to women.

