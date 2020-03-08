International Women's Day being observed today
Share
ISLAMABAD - International Women's Day is being observed today to raise awareness about gender equality and women rights.
This event is being celebrated with a them, “I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights”.
President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan in their separate messages on the Women's Day have called for ensuring to provide equal opportunities to women in all fields.
The President in his message emphasized to ensure equal opportunities for women in education, health and jobs, besides ensuring their rights of inheritance, safety in all spaces, and no harassment or violence.
The Prime Minister in his message to the nation reaffirmed his pledge to take all measures that would help the women to lead a safe, secure and prosperous life.
He said inclusive and sustainable socio-economic development could only be ensured by providing equal opportunities and conducive environment to women.
- Maldives confirms first Coronavirus cases12:23 AM | 9 Mar, 2020
- PM Imran allows PTM's Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir to visit Kabul10:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2020
- PSL 2020 — Match 23: Lahore Qalandars thrash Karachi Kings in ...10:18 PM | 8 Mar, 2020
-
- India: Manmohan Singh calls for withdrawal of Citizenship Amendment ...08:34 PM | 8 Mar, 2020
- Quratulain Balouch lists women she thinks are “real feminists”03:57 PM | 7 Mar, 2020
- Feroze Khan bids farewell to the showbiz industry02:34 PM | 7 Mar, 2020
- Mahira Khan expresses her thoughts on Aurat March slogans01:30 PM | 6 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019