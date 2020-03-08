Female kidnapper arrested in Bahawalpur
Web Desk
12:35 PM | 8 Mar, 2020
Female kidnapper arrested in Bahawalpur
Share

BAHAWALPUR - The police spokesman confirmed that a lady kidnapper had been arrested who kidnapped a new-born baby from Civil Hospital Bahawalpur.

The police spokesman said here that the accused identified as Kausar Parveen had kidnapped a new-born baby from NICU Ward of Civil Hospital Bahawalpur.

He said that a woman named Yasmeen, the wife of Muhammad Munsha gave birth to two babies including boy and girl. The baby girl died at the hospital while the baby boy was admitted to NICU Ward.

The grandmother of the baby boy who was his attendant at NICU Ward left the ward to get medicines from medical store located outside of the hospital when the accused, Kausar Parveen took away the baby boy. Through CCTV camera record, the accused lady was traced out who told the police that the baby boy had died.

More From This Category
PM Imran allows PTM's Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir ...
10:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2020
Pakistan reports another case of Coronavirus
08:41 PM | 8 Mar, 2020
COAS Bajwa pays tribute to Pakistani women for ...
08:31 PM | 8 Mar, 2020
Sustainable development linked to equal ...
03:57 PM | 8 Mar, 2020
China to dispatch first batch of supplies to help ...
03:54 PM | 8 Mar, 2020
Coronavirus cases surpass 100,000 worldwide: WHO
02:07 PM | 8 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
South by Southwest festival canceled over coronavirus fears
04:20 PM | 7 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr