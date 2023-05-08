Civilians dead after India's 'flying coffin' MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan

NEW DELHI – Soviet-era Russian fighter jets of the Indian air force continue to crash and the latest deadly incident occurred in the Hanumangarh district of India’s Rajasthan in which two civilians died.

Reports in Indian media claimed that pilot remained safe as he ejected timely but the jet crashed in a residential area, resulting in the death of two people.

Videos and pictures surfaced online showing the crash site with ill-fated jet and smoke billowing from it while residents flocked to the site.

🚨 Breaking 🇮🇳✈️:



Reportedly a fighter jet crashed in Bahalol, Pilibanga, Hanumangarh, Rajasthan



Reportedly two villagers lost life in the incident.



Pilot ejected



Developing story pic.twitter.com/hU6tggKsYj — OsintTV📺 (@OsintTV) May 8, 2023

It was reported that the Indian army's chopper has reached the site and rescue operation was underway. Initial reports suggest that the jet was taken off from Suratgarh and was on a routine sortie.

More to follow...