Trump offers help to ease Pakistan-India tensions

WASHINGTON – The US President has offered to mediate and help de-escalate the ongoing conflict between Pakistan and India.

According to American media reports, President Trump issued a statement following India’s attacks that martyred innocent Pakistani civilians and Pakistan’s strong retaliatory response.

In his statement, Trump said, “I know the leaders of both Pakistan and India personally and have good relations with them. I understand them well. Both sides have now settled their scores, so it’s time for them to resolve the issue peacefully.”

Offering assistance to reduce the tensions, President Trump said, “I am ready to help ease the ongoing conflict and tensions between Pakistan and India.”

It should be noted that on the night of May 5 and 6, India carried out 24 attacks on six locations in Pakistan, resulting in the martyrdom of 31 civilians—including children—and injuring 57 others.

In response, Pakistan destroyed five Indian warplanes, including three Rafales, as well as enemy headquarters and several check posts along the Line of Control.