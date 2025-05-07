Complete blackout ordered in Rawalpindi’s private housing societies amid security concerns

RAWALPINDI – Due to Indian aggression and security concerns, a complete blackout has been ordered in all private housing societies of Rawalpindi.

According to a directive issued by the Rawalpindi administration, the blackout will be enforced from 7 PM to 5 AM in these areas.

The order states that all street lights must remain switched off throughout the night. Residents are also required to turn off any lights outside their homes, including porch lights.

The administration has advised covering windows completely and using minimal lighting inside homes and offices.

Citizens have also been instructed to avoid unnecessary travel during the blackout hours.