Pakistan ‘shoots down’ India drone near Walton in Lahore amid rising tensions

LAHORE – Security forces have shot down an Indian drone near Walton area of Lahore on Thursday as cross border tensions between Pakistan and India continue to rise.

Reports said the drone, which was being operated from across the border, was supported timely and destroyed in a swift action.

No causality was reported while a building reportedly damaged in the incident.

Security has been put on high alert in the city while rescue teams have reached the site. Reports said all nearby schools have been closed in the area.

This is a developing story….