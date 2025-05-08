Another Indian Drone crashes in Chakwal amid major escalation

CHAKWAL – Tensions escalated along Pakistan-India border as another Indian drone reportedly crashed in Pakistan’s Chakwal district on Thursday, a day after Indian strikes were carried out in Pakistani territory.

The unmanned aerial vehicle was spotted in Dhamman area before crashing. Law enforcement personnel swiftly reached the site, cordoning off the area and collecting the debris. No injuries or casualties were reported.

The incident has placed Pakistani security forces on high alert as authorities probe the drone’s origin and objective. While India has yet to issue an official statement, the crash — coming so soon after cross-border military action — is being viewed as a serious provocation.

Another Indian drone crashed in Chakwal. How many more times do they need to attack Pakistan before we realise that we need to respond now?pic.twitter.com/KReMFmaunO — M (@ill_informedM) May 8, 2025

Officials suggest that surveillance drones might be in use amid rising hostilities, and further incidents could not be ruled out. Diplomatic observers are closely monitoring the situation, warning of potential escalation if clear communication and restraint are not exercised.

Tensions between Pakistan and India have sharply escalated after deadly cross-border exchanges, with both sides reporting civilian casualties. Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif claimed Pakistan shot down Indian jets in response to recent Indian air strikes, calling it a “reply” to India’s actions. India has not confirmed the loss of any aircraft but said its strikes were retaliation.

Pakistan reports 31 killed and 57 injured on its side, while India says 15 civilians died from Pakistani shelling. The situation has raised international concern over potential further escalation.