Us Holds On For Iran Response As Pressure Builds In Hormuz

ISLAMABAD – US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington is expecting Iran’s response on Friday regarding American proposals aimed at ending the ongoing conflict.

Speaking to journalists in Rome, Rubio said Washington is expecting to hear from them sometime today… I hope it will be a serious offer. However, he sharply criticized Tehran’s recent actions, especially its moves to assert authority over the Strait of Hormuz.

“Iran is now claiming that this waterway belongs to it and that it has the right to control an international shipping route. This is unacceptable,” Rubio said, warning against what he called an attempt to “normalize” control over a global maritime corridor.

His remarks followed reports that Iran established a new body to regulate and approve vessel movements through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Amid backdoor talks, fresh tensions escalated as UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed that its air defence systems intercepted two ballistic missiles and three drones launched from Iran. The ministry said three people sustained moderate injuries in the latest incident.

UAE further revealed broader impact of the ongoing attacks, stating that 230 people have been injured, with victims belonging to multiple nationalities including Emirati, Pakistani, Indian, Iranian, Egyptian, Filipino, Bangladeshi, Palestinian, Russian, and others.

It also confirmed three deaths, including a Moroccan civilian working under a military contract, while total civilian fatalities stand at 10, including nationals from Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, India, Palestine, and Egypt.

Officials reiterated that it remains fully prepared to counter any threat and will protect the country’s sovereignty, security, and stability “by all necessary means.”

Amid all this, US President Donald Trump revealed that Pakistan had requested Washington not to launch military action against Iran during ongoing diplomatic efforts to end hostilities. Trump said Pakistan’s leadership—including its prime minister and field marshal—had urged restraint during negotiations.

“They asked us not to do it. If needed, we may go back again. They requested us not to take action during negotiations,” Trump said. He added that despite Iranian attacks on three US destroyers, a fragile ceasefire remains in place.

US military said it responded with strikes on Iranian military targets, while Tehran insisted the United States initiated the exchange.

The renewed violence placed the fragile ceasefire under serious strain. That truce had previously ended weeks of escalation involving US and Israeli strikes. Iran also launched retaliatory attacks across the Middle East and temporarily closed the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global oil and gas supplies.