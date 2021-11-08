Happy Cow Cheese Polo for Peace Cup: Barry’s win title

LAHORE – Barry’s clinched the Happy Cow Cheese Polo for Peace Cup after outpacing FG/Din by 9-5 in the main final played here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) on Sunday.

Hamza Mawaz Khan played the hero's role in Barry’s title triumph as he did an excellent job with stick and horse and helped his side win the final with a good margin. Out of Barry’s total nine goals, five were pumped in by Hamza Mawaz Khan while the remaining contribution came from Babar Naseem and Nafees Barry, who converted two goals each. From the runners-up, Mumtaz Abbas Niazi and Abbas Mukhtar banged in a brace while Shaikh M Raffay scored one goal.

Earlier in the subsidiary final, Diamond Paints outsmarted Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel by 8-6. From the team Diamond Paints, Saqib Khan Khakwani emerged as a top scorer with four goals while Alman Jalil Azam thrashed in three goals and Mir Shoaib Ahmed hit one goal. From the losing side, Mir Huzaifa Ahmed fired in four goals while Muhammad Raza and Basil Faisal Khokhar scored one goal apiece.

Sabiha Anees Foods Directors Mr. and Mrs. Anees ur Rehman Barry graced the occasion as chief guest distributed prizes and trophies among the winners and top performers. Other notables present on the occasion were Nafees Barry, Jameel Barry, Ibrahim Barry, JPF President Lt Col (R) Shoaib Aftab, Secretary Maj (R) Babar Mahboob Awan, polo players, and their families.

Talking to media, Happy Cow Cheese Director Nafees Barry said: “Our team – Barry’s – played well throughout the tournament and first managed to book berth in the final and then played superb polo against FG/Din in the final to win the trophy in great style. It is all because of our hard work and the prayers of our parents that we managed to perform well and win the title. We will continue to sponsor such events in order to promote the game across the country.”