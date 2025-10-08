Turing Bit Chain announces expansion plans to Pakistan after Hong Kong launch

By Sonia Hashmi | Tech Correspondent

HONG KONG – At the recently concluded Bitcoin Asia Conference 2025, held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, blockchain innovators, policymakers, and global investors gathered to explore the future of decentralised finance. Among the major highlights of the event was the participation of Turing Bit Chain (TBC), a next-generation blockchain project emerging from Hong Kong, which served as a Golden Sponsor and introduced a series of technological breakthroughs for the Bitcoin ecosystem.

The high-profile conference drew international attention with appearances from Eric Trump and other leading figures in the digital economy. Trump notably remarked that Bitcoin could “reach one million dollars in the coming years,” praising Hong Kong’s growing role in advancing digital finance.

For Turing Bit Chain, the conference marked an important milestone in its global roadmap — positioning the project as a bridge between Bitcoin’s unmatched security and the programmability of modern Web3 technologies.

Redefining Bitcoin’s Capabilities

Turing Bit Chain describes itself as a Layer-1 solution that extends Bitcoin’s functionality beyond a store of value into a programmable, scalable network. It introduces the Bitcoin Virtual Machine (BVM) — a first-of-its-kind, Turing-complete, UTXO-based smart contract platform — allowing developers to deploy complex decentralized applications directly on top of Bitcoin’s secure framework.

According to the TBC development team, the system can handle up to 13,000 transactions per second, supports 4GB+ block sizes, and maintains transaction fees as low as $0.0002, offering scalability that rivals traditional networks.

“Our vision is to make Bitcoin not only the foundation of digital finance but also the infrastructure for a fully programmable economy,” a TBC spokesperson said during the event. “We want to make Web3 accessible and secure for everyone.”

QR-Based Payment Innovation

A key highlight of Turing Bit Chain’s presentation was its newly launched QR-based blockchain payment system, which enables instant, low-cost transactions through simple code scanning.

This innovation combines blockchain transparency with the ease of digital payments, potentially enabling widespread retail and peer-to-peer adoption across Asia’s growing fintech markets.

The feature integrates directly with the BVM ecosystem, supporting decentralized finance (DeFi) tools, NFT platforms, and tokenized assets. It aims to make digital payments as convenient as mobile banking while ensuring full transparency and security.

Experts suggest that solutions like these could have far-reaching implications for Pakistan’s economy. With increasing adoption of digital payments, such technologies could support financial inclusion, allow businesses to access wider markets, and bring new levels of transparency and efficiency to everyday transactions

Economic Vision for Emerging Markets

Turing Bit Chain’s approach is guided by what it calls a “triple-engine model”, aligning the incentives of users, developers, and miners through a sustainable on-chain economic structure.

This model integrates multiple revenue channels — including transaction, contract, and cross-chain fees — creating a balanced and scalable economy.

The project’s team believes this approach could have a significant impact on emerging regions in Asia, Africa, and Latin America, where high transaction costs and limited access to banking services have restricted digital inclusion.

“Our platform is designed to make blockchain accessible for small businesses, freelancers, and everyday users,” the team said. “We see TBC as a practical pathway to real financial empowerment.”

Why Hong Kong Matters

With its rapidly developing fintech infrastructure and supportive regulatory environment, Hong Kong has emerged as a major hub for blockchain innovation.

Turing Bit Chain’s sponsorship of the Bitcoin Asia Conference reflects its strategic commitment to expanding across the Asia-Pacific region — home to some of the world’s fastest-growing crypto markets.

Industry analysts note that Hong Kong’s event provided the ideal platform for TBC to connect with potential partners, investors, and developers seeking innovative Bitcoin Layer-1 solutions.

The Road Ahead

Following its Hong Kong debut, Turing Bit Chain plans to expand its ecosystem with several upcoming initiatives:

Launch of cross-chain bridges linking Bitcoin with Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain.

Integration of BRC-20 token and NFT (TBC-721) standards.

Community-driven DAO governance mechanisms.

Developer incentive programs and staking opportunities.

With these developments, TBC aims to build a sustainable blockchain infrastructure capable of supporting both institutional and retail adoption across the Asia-Pacific region.

Turing Bit Chain’s presence at the Bitcoin Asia Conference underscores the rapid evolution of blockchain technology beyond speculation and into real-world functionality.

By combining Bitcoin’s proven security with scalable, programmable smart contracts, TBC offers a vision of how the next generation of Web3 infrastructure may emerge — one that connects economies, simplifies digital payments, and empowers users across borders.