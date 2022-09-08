Saudi defence official meets COAS Bajwa, seeks to deepen collaboration in security sector 

RAWALPINDI – Doctor Samir bin Abdulaziz Al-Tabib, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Transformation Management Office of Minister of Defence, Saudi Arabia called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, said the military’s media wing on Thursday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence & security cooperation and regional peace & stability were discussed, according to ISPR.

COAS said that Pakistan valued its historical and brotherly relations with the Kingdom and acknowledges its unique place in the Islamic world.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the defence potential of Pakistan and expressed the desire to enhance collaboration in defence and security sectors. He also expressed his grief over the devastation caused by the ongoing flood in Pakistan.

Pakistan Army Chief thanked the visiting guests for his efforts to strengthen bonds between the two brotherly countries.