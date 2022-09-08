Saudi defence official meets COAS Bajwa, seeks to deepen collaboration in security sector
Kingdom expresses desire to deepen defence, security ties with Pakistan
Share
RAWALPINDI – Doctor Samir bin Abdulaziz Al-Tabib, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Transformation Management Office of Minister of Defence, Saudi Arabia called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, said the military’s media wing on Thursday.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence & security cooperation and regional peace & stability were discussed, according to ISPR.
COAS said that Pakistan valued its historical and brotherly relations with the Kingdom and acknowledges its unique place in the Islamic world.
The visiting dignitary acknowledged the defence potential of Pakistan and expressed the desire to enhance collaboration in defence and security sectors. He also expressed his grief over the devastation caused by the ongoing flood in Pakistan.
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, Crown Prince MBS ... 01:03 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Saudi Arabia’s King Shah Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman have offered condolence to ...
Pakistan Army Chief thanked the visiting guests for his efforts to strengthen bonds between the two brotherly countries.
- PM Shehbaz assures IHC of recovering all missing persons03:31 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
- Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan will face Sri Lanka today03:00 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
- Bat used by Naseem Shah to hit match-winning sixes in PAKvAFG ...02:18 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
- UN chief in Pakistan on solidarity visit as flood death toll nears ...12:49 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan’s Hamza Iqbal wins bronze in Commonwealth Karate ...12:11 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani car racer wins big at Drivers Championship06:57 PM | 8 Sep, 2022
- New song released from Pakistani movie based on Indian spy's capture ...11:29 PM | 8 Sep, 2022
- Queen Elizabeth II: Longest reigning monarch of UK dies, confirms ...09:27 PM | 8 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022