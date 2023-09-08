Search

Pakistan

Pakistan marks Naval Day to honour 1965 war heroes

Web Desk 09:46 AM | 8 Sep, 2023
Pakistan marks Naval Day to honour 1965 war heroes

KARACHI – Naval Day is being observed today in Pakistan to honour the heroes of 1965 War with India.

The day is observed to acknowledge the sacrifices and spirit of our Naval heroes who epitomized grit, courage and valour during the 1965 War.

On the night of 7/8 September 1965, a Flotilla comprising seven ships of Pakistan Navy, bombarded Indian port Dwarka in operation code named  'SOMNATH'.

PN Flotilla's attack took the enemy by surprise and dealt a severe blow to the morale of the Indian Navy that not only rattled its defenses but paralyzed its response. Furthermore, PN Submarine GHAZI posed an ominous threat to the Indian Navy severely restricting its operations and confining it close to the coast.

In his message on the occasion, Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi reaffirmed resolve to defend motherland and protect maritime interests against all threats and challenges.

The Naval Chief said Pakistan Navy besides ensuring own maritime defence also maintains round the clock presence in the international waters and engages with regional navies to foster interoperability and promotes maritime security at high seas. Therefore, Pakistan Navy is acquiring state of the art capabilities to meet emerging security challenges and augmenting indigenous capabilities to transition into a strong, agile and reckonable force in the region.

Pakistan observes Defence and Martyrs' Day with patriotic spirit

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

10:48 PM | 7 Sep, 2023

Corps Commanders resolve to defend the sovereignty and territorial ...

09:39 PM | 7 Sep, 2023

Russian mountaineer feared dead after falling from 26,000 ft off ...

07:32 PM | 7 Sep, 2023

Gold price in Pakistan sees a massive fall on fourth consecutive day

04:23 PM | 7 Sep, 2023

Fact Check: Is Pakistan discontinuing Rs5000 currency note from Sept ...

03:16 PM | 7 Sep, 2023

New Chinese ambassador reaches Pakistan to assume charge

01:48 PM | 7 Sep, 2023

Pakistan mulls closing markets, shopping malls at sunset in fresh ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:11 AM | 8 Sep, 2023

Man sues biscuit company for one missing biscuit, wins Rs100,000

Horoscope

08:00 AM | 8 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope – September 8, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 8, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 8, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 304.9 308.15
Euro EUR 328.7 332
UK Pound Sterling GBP 383.15 387
U.A.E Dirham AED 86.5 87
Saudi Riyal SAR 81.2 82
Australian Dollar AUD 201 203
Bahrain Dinar BHD 816.84 824.84
Canadian Dollar CAD 229 231
China Yuan CNY 41.79 42.19
Danish Krone DKK 43.76 44.16
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 39.1 39.45
Indian Rupee INR 3.69 3.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.28 2.36
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 985.65 994.65
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.72 66.32
New Zealand Dollar NZD 180.42 182.42
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 798.42 806.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.54 84.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 228 230
Swedish Korona SEK 28.16 28.46
Swiss Franc CHF 344.14 346.64
Thai Bhat THB 8.63 8.78

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 8 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,615.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,168 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 212,482.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 8 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,500 PKR 2,660
Karachi PKR 216,500 PKR 2,660
Islamabad PKR 216,500 PKR 2,660
Peshawar PKR 216,500 PKR 2,660
Quetta PKR 216,500 PKR 2,660
Sialkot PKR 216,500 PKR 2,660
Attock PKR 216,500 PKR 2,660
Gujranwala PKR 216,500 PKR 2,660
Jehlum PKR 216,500 PKR 2,660
Multan PKR 216,500 PKR 2,660
Bahawalpur PKR 216,500 PKR 2,660
Gujrat PKR 216,500 PKR 2,660
Nawabshah PKR 216,500 PKR 2,660
Chakwal PKR 216,500 PKR 2,660
Hyderabad PKR 216,500 PKR 2,660
Nowshehra PKR 216,500 PKR 2,660
Sargodha PKR 216,500 PKR 2,660
Faisalabad PKR 216,500 PKR 2,660
Mirpur PKR 216,500 PKR 2,660

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and ...

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: