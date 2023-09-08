Pakistan marks Naval Day to honour 1965 war heroes

KARACHI – Naval Day is being observed today in Pakistan to honour the heroes of 1965 War with India.
The day is observed to acknowledge the sacrifices and spirit of our Naval heroes who epitomized grit, courage and valour during the 1965 War.
On the night of 7/8 September 1965, a Flotilla comprising seven ships of Pakistan Navy, bombarded Indian port Dwarka in operation code named 'SOMNATH'.
PN Flotilla's attack took the enemy by surprise and dealt a severe blow to the morale of the Indian Navy that not only rattled its defenses but paralyzed its response. Furthermore, PN Submarine GHAZI posed an ominous threat to the Indian Navy severely restricting its operations and confining it close to the coast.
In his message on the occasion, Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi reaffirmed resolve to defend motherland and protect maritime interests against all threats and challenges.
Message from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on the occasion of Defence Day 06 September 2023#DefenceDay #PakistanNavy #یوم_دفاع pic.twitter.com/VMlGICgYIT— DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) September 6, 2023
The Naval Chief said Pakistan Navy besides ensuring own maritime defence also maintains round the clock presence in the international waters and engages with regional navies to foster interoperability and promotes maritime security at high seas. Therefore, Pakistan Navy is acquiring state of the art capabilities to meet emerging security challenges and augmenting indigenous capabilities to transition into a strong, agile and reckonable force in the region.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 8, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|304.9
|308.15
|Euro
|EUR
|328.7
|332
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|383.15
|387
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|86.5
|87
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|81.2
|82
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|201
|203
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|816.84
|824.84
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|229
|231
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.79
|42.19
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.76
|44.16
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.1
|39.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.28
|2.36
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|985.65
|994.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.72
|66.32
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|180.42
|182.42
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|798.42
|806.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.54
|84.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|228
|230
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|344.14
|346.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.63
|8.78
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,615.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,168 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 212,482.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 8 September 2023
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
|Karachi
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
|Quetta
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
|Attock
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
|Multan
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
