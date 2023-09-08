Pakistan marks Naval Day to honour 1965 war heroes

KARACHI – Naval Day is being observed today in Pakistan to honour the heroes of 1965 War with India.

The day is observed to acknowledge the sacrifices and spirit of our Naval heroes who epitomized grit, courage and valour during the 1965 War.

On the night of 7/8 September 1965, a Flotilla comprising seven ships of Pakistan Navy, bombarded Indian port Dwarka in operation code named 'SOMNATH'.

PN Flotilla's attack took the enemy by surprise and dealt a severe blow to the morale of the Indian Navy that not only rattled its defenses but paralyzed its response. Furthermore, PN Submarine GHAZI posed an ominous threat to the Indian Navy severely restricting its operations and confining it close to the coast.

In his message on the occasion, Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi reaffirmed resolve to defend motherland and protect maritime interests against all threats and challenges.

Message from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on the occasion of Defence Day 06 September 2023#DefenceDay #PakistanNavy #یوم_دفاع pic.twitter.com/VMlGICgYIT — DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) September 6, 2023

The Naval Chief said Pakistan Navy besides ensuring own maritime defence also maintains round the clock presence in the international waters and engages with regional navies to foster interoperability and promotes maritime security at high seas. Therefore, Pakistan Navy is acquiring state of the art capabilities to meet emerging security challenges and augmenting indigenous capabilities to transition into a strong, agile and reckonable force in the region.