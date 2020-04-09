Pakistan announces Ramazan package of Rs2.5 billion

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has announced Ramazan package worth 2.5 billion rupees for provision of essential commodities to the masses at reduced rates through the Utility Stores Corporation during the holy month.

Addressing a news conference along with the Managing Director Utility Stores Corporation, Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said under this package, 19 essential commodities will be provided to the people at reduced rates.

She said if required, the Ramazan package could be increased to seven billion rupees.

Dr Firdous said this Ramazan package will remain effective till Eid ul Fitr. She, however, said subsidy on five essential items will be carried forward after the Eid.

The Special Assistant said under the Prime Minister’s 1200 billion rupees relief package, it was decided to provide fifty billion rupees to the Utility Stores Corporation. Ten billion rupees have already been disbursed to the corporation in order to ensure that the utility outlets have sufficient stocks of the essential items. A monitoring mechanism regarding availability of items at the utility stores will be put in place at the district level.

The Special Assistant said government is taking steps to protect the vulnerable segments of society from the negative impacts of coronavirus. For this purpose, cash disbursements of twelve thousand rupees each to the deserving families under Ehsaas Emergency Cash program have been started.

She said we will overcome the challenge of coronavirus through collective efforts.

Giving details of the Ramazan package, USC Managing Director Umer Lodhi said there will be subsidy of 15 to 20 rupees on basin and pulses. Similarly, subsidy will be given on the items commonly used in Ramazan such as squashes, sugar, tea and milk.

He said the USC has a network of 4,200 outlets across the country. Two hundred more outlets will be added in the next fifteen to twenty days. He said we also plan to establish two hundred outlets after Ramazan with focus on the rural areas. He said quality of products is being ensured at the utility outlets.