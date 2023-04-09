PM Shehbaz criticises President Alvi for returning SC bill

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif criticised President Arif Alvi for rejecting the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023, and accused him of being a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporter.
The bill aims to limit the powers of the chief justice, which includes the ability to initiate legal proceedings and form benches. The PTI has expressed opposition to the legislation, calling it an attack on the judiciary.
In response, the prime minister tweeted that President Alvi's actions belittle the office and that he follows the orders of PTI Chairman Imran Khan instead of fulfilling his constitutional duties. The bill was approved by both houses of parliament last month but was rejected by President Alvi, who claimed that it exceeded parliament's authority and could be challenged in court.
President Alvi returning the Supreme Court Bill duly passed by Parliament is most unfortunate. Through his conduct, he has belittled the august Office by acting as a worker of the PTI, one who is beholden to Imran Niazi more than the Constitution & demands of his Office.— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 8, 2023
As a result, the government is expected to pass the bill through a joint session of parliament.
Alvi, who belongs to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), has returned the controversial Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023, using his powers under Article 75(1) of the Constitution.
A handout issued by Presidency said Dr. Alvi returned the bill for reconsideration to the parliament, maintaining that the bill travels beyond the competence of the parliament and can be assailed as colourable legislation.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 09, 2023 (Sundday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289
|292.05
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|317
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.2
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|195
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.95
|772.95
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212.5
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.8
|42.2
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.29
|42.69
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.64
|63.99
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|938.25
|947.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.26
|65.86
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.31
|183.31
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.9
|28.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.99
|754.99
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.96
|28.26
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.09
|319.59
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.44
|8.59
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,812 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 196,899.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Karachi
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Quetta
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Attock
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Multan
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
