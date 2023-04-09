Search

PM Shehbaz criticises President Alvi for returning SC bill

10:16 AM | 9 Apr, 2023
PM Shehbaz criticises President Alvi for returning SC bill
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif criticised President Arif Alvi for rejecting the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023, and accused him of being a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporter.

The bill aims to limit the powers of the chief justice, which includes the ability to initiate legal proceedings and form benches. The PTI has expressed opposition to the legislation, calling it an attack on the judiciary.

In response, the prime minister tweeted that President Alvi's actions belittle the office and that he follows the orders of PTI Chairman Imran Khan instead of fulfilling his constitutional duties. The bill was approved by both houses of parliament last month but was rejected by President Alvi, who claimed that it exceeded parliament's authority and could be challenged in court.

As a result, the government is expected to pass the bill through a joint session of parliament.

Alvi, who belongs to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), has returned the controversial Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023, using his powers under Article 75(1) of the Constitution.

A handout issued by Presidency said Dr. Alvi returned the bill for reconsideration to the parliament, maintaining that the bill travels beyond the competence of the parliament and can be assailed as colourable legislation.

