PSL 11: Lahore Qalandars lock horns with Islamabad United in Karachi today

KARACHI – Defending champions Lahore Qalandars will take on Islamabad United in the 16th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 at the National Bank Stadium today on Thursday.

The two teams have met on 22 occasions in the past, with both Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United claiming victory in 11 matches apiece, keeping their head-to-head record perfectly balanced.

Both team are in the top 5 with United standing at No 3 on the points table and Qalandars at the fifth place.

Match Time

The match will be played at 2:30 pm while the toss will take place at 2:00 pm.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Mohammad Naeem, Mustafizur Rahman, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Fakhar Zaman, Ubaid Shah, Haseebullah, Mohammad Farooq, Daniel Sams, Parvez Hussain Emon, Asif Ali, Tayyab Tahir, Dunith Wellalage, Rubin Hermann, Maaz Khan, Ryan Burl and Shahab Khan.

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Salman Irshad, Andries Gous, Devon Conway, Faheem Ashraf, Mehran Mumtaz, Mark Chapman, Nisar Ahmed, Mir Hamza Sajjad, Sameen Gul, Sameer Minhas, Imad Wasim, Richard Gleeson, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Dipendra Singh Airee, Mohammad Faiq, Mohsin Riaz, Chris Green and Mohammad Salman Mirza.