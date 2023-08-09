Search

Parliament to be dissolved today

09:24 AM | 9 Aug, 2023
Parliament to be dissolved today
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to dissolve the National Assembly as the premier is set to write President Arif Alvi today, formally advising the dissolution of the National Assembly.

A new technocrat-led interim government will then take over the country, which is facing political and economic crisis.

Ruling alliance of PDM faces its final days, and decided to dissolve the lower house of the parliament days before the end of official date, the move aimed to push election further. The early dissolution will give 90 days for election to government but the Interior Minister already hinted that elections can be delayed till March 2024.

Meanwhile, Article 58 of the Constitution allows Prime Minister to advise the president; and Alvi’s approval is required, and if not granted, the assembly automatically dissolves within 48 hours.

The article stated ‘The president shall dissolve the National Assembly if so advised by the prime minister; and the National Assembly shall, unless sooner dissolved, stand dissolved at the expiration of forty-eight hours after the prime minister has so advised’.

Earlier, the premier and government members said that no name had been finalized for the caretaker PM and a collective decision would be taken after consultation.

General elections can be delayed until March 2024: Rana Sanaullah

