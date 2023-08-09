Parliament to be dissolved today

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to dissolve the National Assembly as the premier is set to write President Arif Alvi today, formally advising the dissolution of the National Assembly.
A new technocrat-led interim government will then take over the country, which is facing political and economic crisis.
Ruling alliance of PDM faces its final days, and decided to dissolve the lower house of the parliament days before the end of official date, the move aimed to push election further. The early dissolution will give 90 days for election to government but the Interior Minister already hinted that elections can be delayed till March 2024.
Meanwhile, Article 58 of the Constitution allows Prime Minister to advise the president; and Alvi’s approval is required, and if not granted, the assembly automatically dissolves within 48 hours.
The article stated ‘The president shall dissolve the National Assembly if so advised by the prime minister; and the National Assembly shall, unless sooner dissolved, stand dissolved at the expiration of forty-eight hours after the prime minister has so advised’.
Earlier, the premier and government members said that no name had been finalized for the caretaker PM and a collective decision would be taken after consultation.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, moving up by Rs0.13 on Wednesday.
During the early trading, the embattled rupee hovered at 287.78, improving by 0.04 percent.
Earlier this week, the Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the greenback and depreciated 0.17pc.
The Pakistani rupee was supposed to a comeback after the IMF agreement, but the rupee faced back-to-back blows due to the high demand for US dollar.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,480.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
Gold Price in Pakistan Today (9 August 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Karachi
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Quetta
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Attock
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Multan
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
