Pakistan, Indonesia take relations to new heights with Landmark Agreements

ISLAMABAD – Prabowo Subianto’s first visit to Pakistan takes ties to new high in longstanding bilateral relationship. Two sides signed multiple agreements to expand cooperation across several key sectors.

The signing ceremony was held at the Prime Minister’s House following President Subianto’s one-on-one and delegation-level meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Both leaders witnessed ministers from the two sides exchanging the pre-signed agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs).

Among the most significant developments was an agreement enabling the mutual recognition of higher education degrees and certifications between Pakistan’s Higher Education Commission and Indonesia’s Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology. The two countries also signed an agreement establishing “The Indonesian Aid Scholarships” for Pakistani students.

Cooperation was further strengthened through MoUs covering Halal trade and certification, business development for small and medium enterprises, archival collaboration, health sector partnership, and joint efforts to combat drug trafficking.

During the bilateral talks, Pakistan and Indonesia agreed to boost their partnership in the fields of trade, agriculture, education, culture, vocational training and healthcare.

Speaking at a joint press briefing, PM Shehbaz Sharif said both sides had discussed measures to reduce Pakistan’s trade imbalance with Indonesia, noting that current bilateral trade stands at $4.5 billion largely in Jakarta’s favor. He said Pakistan aims to increase exports of agricultural products and IT services to narrow the gap.

Sharif also announced Pakistan’s readiness to provide Indonesia with trained doctors, dentists, and medical professionals to support its healthcare requirements.

Marking 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Prime Minister said the historic ties would be celebrated in a befitting manner. He praised Indonesia’s unwavering support for Pakistan during the 1965 war, saying the bond between the nations remains rooted in brotherhood and mutual respect.

President Subianto reaffirmed Indonesia’s commitment to strengthening economic cooperation and accelerating efforts to rebalance trade. He also lauded Pakistan’s offer to assist in Indonesia’s health sector.

He highlighted the two countries’ shared diplomatic positions, particularly their consistent advocacy for a peaceful two-state solution in Palestine. Subianto expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and honor of having his aircraft escorted by Pakistan Air Force fighter jets upon arrival.

Indonesian President also extended an invitation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to visit Indonesia at mutually convenient dates.