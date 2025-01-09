Free Fire and NARUTO SHIPPUDEN unite for battle royale’s biggest anime IP collaboration ever

Garena Free Fire is set to welcome its biggest-ever anime IP collaboration this weekend! The highly anticipated crossover with NARUTO SHIPPUDEN will land from Jan 10 to Feb 8, unleashing plenty of new Battle Royale and Clash Squad gameplay elements, original bundles and collectibles, and even Free Fire’s very first Super Emote, all inspired by the popular anime. Iconic tunes from the series, such as the NARUTO Main Theme, will also be played in the game during the event period, further immersing fans and players in the world of NARUTO SHIPPUDEN.

“We are excited to kick off 2025 with the launch of this epic collaboration with NARUTO SHIPPUDEN,” said Harold Teo, Free Fire producer at Garena. “Fans can look forward to many never-seen-before features in Free Fire. Personally, my favorite parts of this collaboration would be our Nine Tails Strikes Bermuda event, which allows players to witness Nine Tails in action, as well as a reanimation jutsu-inspired revival point. We can’t wait for our players to check out the collaboration event for themselves and create lasting memories with one of the greatest anime of all-time!”

Players can now log in to Free Fire to collect a free Hidden Leaf Village Headband and Avatar, with even more NARUTO-themed rewards to be released down the line.

NEW GAMEPLAY FEATURES

Reconstruction of Hidden Leaf Village in Bermuda

Upon entering Battle Royale mode in Bermuda, players spawn in Hidden Leaf Village, where Rim Nam Village used to be located. Here, players are free to explore the oldest shinobi village — they can try to identify the engravings on the colossal Hokage Rock, or stop by Ichiraku Ramen Shop (Naruto’s favorite restaurant!) for a bowl of noodles that will provide an EP auto-grow buff that lasts throughout the match. Players can also visit the Hokage Mansion, gather at the Exam Arena, or even take a seat in Naruto’s House, offering fans of the anime a truly unforgettable experience.

Nine Trails Strikes Bermuda

After their excursion at Hidden Leaf Village, players will find themselves on the airplane as the Battle Royale match revs up. As they get ready to parachute, players will have a special encounter with Nine Tails, which strikes either the plane, arsenal, or the ground. Depending on Nine Tails’ choice, different events will occur at the site, spicing up the gameplay and inviting players to switch up their battleplans.

Themed Revival Point, Cyber Airdrops, and more in Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes

Eliminated players who are revived will re-enter the game through the Summoning Reanimation Jutsu, after which they will receive stronger default equipment than from previous revival points in Battle Royale. Players can also experience Ninjutsu Scroll Airdrops in Clash Squad, or engage in Jutsu-related gameplay in both modes.

NEW NARUTO-THEMED COLLECTIBLES

No collaboration is complete without exclusively crafted collectibles. Fans and players will be thrilled to discover plenty of original bundles modeled after beloved characters such as Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, and Kakashi Hatake, emotes of signature moves from the series, and up to 6 different Skill Cards that deal damage in true NARUTO fashion. During the event period, players can also activate Free Fire’s very first Super Emote, which summons Gamabunta during non-battle situations.

Collectibles include, but are not limited to:

Wearables : Male bundles: Naruto Multi-Look Changer: Sage Mode and Kurama Link Mode Sasuke Bundle Kakashi Bundle Jiraiya Bundle Female bundle: Sakura Bundle

Weapons : M4A1 – Naruto Theme, Katana – Snake Sword

M4A1 – Naruto Theme, Katana – Snake Sword Emotes : Ninja Run Emote, Super Emote – Gamabunta Summoning

Ninja Run Emote, Super Emote – Gamabunta Summoning … and more : Gloo Wall – Hokage Rock, Backpack – Ninja’s Scroll, The Nine Tails Themed Skywing, Wrath of The Nine Tails Arrival Animation

Players will get to pick up ninjutsu scrolls randomly located on the map, such as projectile Ninjutsu that will destroy Gloo Walls upon impact, or charge Ninjutsu that deal damage to the target hit

A slew of exciting rewards will also be redeemable through completing missions to defend Bermuda against Nine Tails in the Special Interface event. These include the event’s grand prize — the Jiraiya bundle, a Naruto Battle Card and Gloo Wall, Rock Lee Headwear and Hidden Leaf Village Headband, and many more. What’s more, as the event culminates in-game on Jan 18 and 19, players can unlock 4 emotes and stand to win the Sasuke bundle, simply by collecting tokens and vouchers through event missions.

Stay tuned for more updates and find the latest Free Fire news on Facebook and YouTube.

Free Fire can be downloaded on both the Apple iOS App and Google Play store.