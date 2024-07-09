Search

Yumna Zaidi narrowly escapes fire accident during drama shooting

07:03 PM | 9 Jul, 2024
Source: Social media

KARACHI – Pakistan actress Yumna Zaidi, who is known for her innocent looks and unmatched performance, narrowly escaped a mishap during shooting of a drama. 

The Nayab starlet shared the details of the incident in a video clip circulating o social media. She revealed that she was on the set of a drama for shooting and was supposed to cook food in the kitchen during a scene.

When the scene was filmed, there was a gas leakage from the stop and she was unaware of it, Zaidi said. As she turned on the stove, fire caught her hand. Fortunately, she remained unhurt in the incident.

She said that the incident was recorded on the cameras and it might be used in the drama by the director.

On the world front, she is currently appearing in a drama serial, Gentleman, on Green Entertainment. She has showed her talent in Nayab, Zara yad Kar, Dil Kya Karay, Sinf-e-Aahan others. 

