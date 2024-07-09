Yumna Zaidi narrowly escapes fire accident during drama shooting

KARACHI – Pakistan actress Yumna Zaidi, who is known for her innocent looks and unmatched performance, narrowly escaped a mishap during shooting of a drama.
The Nayab starlet shared the details of the incident in a video clip circulating o social media. She revealed that she was on the set of a drama for shooting and was supposed to cook food in the kitchen during a scene.
When the scene was filmed, there was a gas leakage from the stop and she was unaware of it, Zaidi said. As she turned on the stove, fire caught her hand. Fortunately, she remained unhurt in the incident.
She said that the incident was recorded on the cameras and it might be used in the drama by the director.
On the world front, she is currently appearing in a drama serial, Gentleman, on Green Entertainment. She has showed her talent in Nayab, Zara yad Kar, Dil Kya Karay, Sinf-e-Aahan others.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 9, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.45 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 350.25 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal increased to 75.95.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|294.45
|297.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.25
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.50
|74.30
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.25
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.12
|748.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.25
|205.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.08
|40.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.65
|916.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.89
|59.69
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.34
|77.04
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.15
|204.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.11
|311.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
