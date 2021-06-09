WATCH - Another train derails in Sindh just two days after Ghotki crash

SUKKUR – A carriage of the Karachi-bound Khyber mail derailed from the railway track near Hyderabad just two days after the Ghotki crash which killed at least 66 people and injured more than 200.

Reports in local media citing Pakistan Railways officials said the train coming from Peshawar was moving at a slow pace at the time. The driver immediately applied the brakes which caused the derailing while no casualties were reported during the incident. Railway officials are currently working on the restoration of the track.

حیدرآباد : خیبر میل کو حادثہ ، ایک بوگی ٹریک سے اتر گئی #AajNews #AajUpdates pic.twitter.com/zIkdg4fK0V — Aaj News (@aaj_urdu) June 9, 2021

The recent incident is the second in this week as earlier, around 66 people were killed, when the Sargodha bound Millat Express derailed near Ghotki, Sukkhar, and the Karachi bound Sir Syed Express hit it soon afterward.

Such accidents are common in the South Asian country, where the network has seen decades of decline due to corruption, mismanagement, and lack of investment.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered a comprehensive investigation into railway safety faultlines. On the directives of the Prime Minister, the Federal Minister for Railways Azam Swati asked authorities to submit an initial investigation report of the incident.