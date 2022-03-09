Pakistan reports 758 new Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan recorded 758 fresh cases of novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours as the positivity rate was recorded at 2.07 percent.
The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in its update on Wednesday said that 6 people died of the infection, taking overall death toll to 30,287. The tally of total cases have surged to 1,516,150.
The number of patients in critical care was recorded 722. Pakistan conducted a total of 36,569 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 12,103 patients have recovered from the contagious virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,467,868.
Statistics 9 Mar 22:
As many as 570,688 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 503,128 in Punjab, 217,503 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,700 in Islamabad, 35,399 in Balochistan, 43,140 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,592 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 13,535 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 8,085 in Sindh, 6,291 in KP, 1,019 in Islamabad, 789 in Azad Kashmir, 377 in Balochistan, and 191 in Gilgit Baltistan.
