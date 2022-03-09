Pakistan reports 758 new Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths

09:11 AM | 9 Mar, 2022
Pakistan reports 758 new Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan recorded 758 fresh cases of novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours as the positivity rate was recorded at 2.07 percent.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in its update on Wednesday said that 6 people died of the infection, taking overall death toll to 30,287. The tally of total cases have surged to 1,516,150.

The number of patients in critical care was recorded 722. Pakistan conducted a total of 36,569 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 12,103 patients have recovered from the contagious virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,467,868.

As many as 570,688 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 503,128 in Punjab, 217,503 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,700 in Islamabad, 35,399 in Balochistan, 43,140 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,592 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,535 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 8,085 in Sindh, 6,291 in KP, 1,019 in Islamabad, 789 in Azad Kashmir, 377 in Balochistan, and 191 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Saudi Arabia lifts all Covid-related restrictions 10:00 AM | 6 Mar, 2022

JEDDAH – Saudi Arabia will no longer require the passengers arriving in the Kingdom to show a negative PCR ...

More From This Category
Saudi Arabia hails Pakistan Navy’s efforts for ...
10:41 AM | 9 Mar, 2022
Russia-Ukraine war: First PIA evacuation flight ...
09:53 AM | 9 Mar, 2022
Fifth International Pakistan Army Team Spirit ...
11:45 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
Pakistani security forces kill seven terrorists ...
10:38 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
Pakistan Navy seizes drugs worth 247million in ...
11:01 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
Pakistani talk show host Hamid Mir makes a ...
10:14 PM | 8 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hareem Shah 'unwell' in Turkey after court orders her to return to Pakistan
06:22 PM | 8 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr