‘Tabdeeli hits Britain’ – UK politician Tiger Patel who used PTI song for campaign secures victory (VIDEO)

BRADFORD – A UK Conservative candidate, Tiger Patel who becomes the latest sensation after a bizarre campaign featuring PTI core song Tabdeeli ai ray, has won his seat in the local elections.

Patel – whose campaign video went viral – bagged victory as the Conservative candidate for the Audley and Queen's Park ward, he took the seat by more than 100 votes. He beat the Labour Maryam Batan by 1,209 votes to 1,096.

Days before the local polls, the British taxi driver in his campaign video can be seen walking in a festered empty children's park. The video gained a lot of attention on social media as the famous song of the Pakistani political party, Tabdeeli Ayi Re, which was created by Pakistani artist Jawad Kahlon and also features Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, can be heard playing in the background.

Please enjoy this incredible election campaign video from Blackburn pic.twitter.com/qoACXnsGcf — Hannah Al-Othman 📝🗞 (@HannahAlOthman) May 5, 2021

There was something more in the one-take clip that makes it one of political history’s most bizarre campaign videos.

At one moment when Patel stands triumphantly in Imran Khan style on a climbing frame up in a children’s playground, in order to highlight its neglect, a picture of male genitalia and the word ‘suck’ are graffitied beneath him. However, the man certainly appears unaware of the fruity graffity.

Patel previously ran as an independent but said he was inspired to join the Conservatives after seeing speeches by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.