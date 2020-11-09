All 1,024 publishers exempted from SIBF 2020 participation fees in line with directives of Ruler of Sharjah

SHARJAH – Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, all 1,024 publishing houses at the 39th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) have been completely relieved from paying stand rental fees.

Valued at AED 6 million, these exemptions represent an unparalleled show of support and encouragement to publishers worldwide, in a bid to empower them to fully bounce back into business and ensure the sustainability of their various customer offerings.

HE Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), said: “Via this landmark decision, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, sends a message to the world, to emphasise on the fact that the health and stability of societies are ensured by their cultural realities. Therefore, renewing the strength of the promoters and champions of culture is paramount, given our current realities. At the basis of a vibrant culture are books, and the Sharjah International Book Fair is its home. By fully supporting the participation of each and every publisher here at SIBF 2020, we become the first international book fair in the world to entirely exempt publishers from participation fees".