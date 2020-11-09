Farmers without voice

A few hundred farmers reached Lahore from different districts of southern Punjab on November 2, spent a night under open skies, faced police torture the next day and returned to their native areas that night.

Two days after their protest and sit-in, a colleague of theirs who sustained injuries in tear gas shelling of police died in a Lahore hospital. Body of Malik Ashfaq Langrial was shifted to his native city Vehari where he was buried in local graveyard.

It was one of the two factions of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) who brought farmers to Lahore to press the government to increase support price of wheat and decrease the electricity charges for agriculture tube-wells.

The PKI-Ch Anwar faction held negotiations with the Punjab government and called of their protest demonstration after getting assurance that their all demands will be addressed.

The group is pro-PML-N and sugar mills owners backed their protest to put pressure on the governments, claimed some government representatives.

A PTI leader alleged that the PKI was formed in 2011 but when the general elections of 2013 approached some of its office-bearers showed an inclination toward the PML-N which was one of the reasons for the split.

Khalid Khokhar, a farmer from Multan who is considered close to feudal lord from Khanewal and Federal Minister of National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, is heading the other faction of the PKI. Both factions of the Kissan Ittehad made separate countless journeys towards provincial capital during past six seven years with intervals of days from each other, providing TVs a newsy environment and politicians a point scoring field. But, they hardly went back with some good news for the poor farmers.

“The fact is that there is no true representation of small farmers in all over the country,” admitted a senior leader of the PKI-Khalid Khokhar group, requesting not to mention his name in the story. Currently, he added, one faction of the PKI is considered close to the government and other to the PML-N and they are said to be working on their own self-centered agendas.

“We made in past hectic efforts to unite the farmers and somehow we succeeded in it but later split in the PKI and politically motivated agendas of our leaders diverted us from the true cause.”

There are countless associations and organisations which claimed to be protectors of rights of the peasants and small farmers. They include Pakistan Kissan Rabta Committee—a network of around 27 farmers organizations which established in 2003, Agri Forum Pakistan, Pakistan Agriculture and Dairy Farmers Association, Kissan Welfare Assocation, Kissan Ittehad Council, Kisan Board Pakistan and the Farmers Association of Pakistan—a most prominent lobbying organization of Pakistani landlords currently headed by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and others. But the community remained neglected for decades and this certainly made fuller exploitation of growth potential of agriculture all the more difficult.

Farmers desperately need a true representation and there is dire need to unite them and utilise their potential for agriculture growth and betterment of the society. They need resources, access to modern technology, pure seed, pesticides and fertilizers and above of all water for their crops.

Just imagine some 18,000 feudal lords receive agriculture credit worth around Rs250 billion every year against around 1.75 million small farmers who are provided over Rs180 billion after spending days in queues in front of banks.

It is important to mention here that big landlords are defined as those holding more than 50 acres of land in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and over 64 acres of land in Sindh and Balochistan. Small farmers are those who hold up to 12.5 acres in Punjab and KP, up to 16 acres in Sindh and up to 32 acres in Balochistan.

It is fact that country’s Agriculture sector is rapidly collapsing and its deterioration is being ignored constantly because the major stakeholders, the small farmers, have no voice in the society and power corridors.