Azerbaijan shoots down Russian helicopter over Armenia
11:45 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
11:45 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
BAKU – Two crew members of a Russian helicopter were killed after Azerbaijan forces on Monday shot down over Armenia by mistake.

The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed the crash, adding that the helicopter had been shot down as a result of man-portable air-defense system close to Armenia’s border with Azerbaijan. 

The incident reportedly happened near the border with Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, around 70 kilometers (43 miles) from the border to Nagorno-Karabakh.

On the other hand, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has admitted the responsibility and tendered an apology to the Moscow for the tragic incident. 

"The Azerbaijani side offers an apology to the Russian side in connection with this tragic incident," the statement read. 

It added that the targeting the helicopter was "not aimed at" Moscow. 

The incident occurred at a time when Azerbaijan and Armenia are engaged in armed clashes over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh territory which, by law, is part of Azerbaijan but some Armenian groups have occupied it illegally. 

Russia, which has a military alliance with Armenia, has managed to not involve in the dispute of both countries.

