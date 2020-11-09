Sharjah and Paris discuss new cultural opportunities at SIBF 2020
Sharjah Book Authority Chairman meets French Ambassador at Sharjah International Book Fair 2020
Sharjah – HE Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), and HE XavierChatel, Ambassador of France to the UAE have discussed developing jointcultural programmesto facilitate the opening of new horizons of dialogue and communication between Emiratisand their French counterparts,and expand collaborative efforts and joint initiatives.
The discussions were held on sidelines of the French Ambassador'svisit today (Monday) to the 39thSharjah International Book Fair (SIBF). Accompanied by HE Ahmed Al Ameri on a tour, HE Chatel met with participating French publishers, as well as the representatives of local, Arab and international publishing houses. They discussed the key role SIBF plays this year in offering an impetus to the global publishing industry, in light of the challenging circumstances publishing businesses and creative industries alike are facing in both Arab and international markets, in the wake of Covid-19.
HE Al Ameri talked about the annual exhibitions, events and cultural initiatives organised by SBA, including SIBF and the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival,and Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPCFZ), explaining to him the plethora of facilities and competitive advantages businesses can avail in the world’s first free zone dedicated to the publishing, printing and allied businesses.
