Sharjah and Paris discuss new cultural opportunities at SIBF 2020 

Sharjah Book Authority Chairman meets French Ambassador at Sharjah International Book Fair 2020 
Web Desk
11:24 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
Sharjah and Paris discuss new cultural opportunities at SIBF 2020 
Sharjah and Paris discuss new cultural opportunities at SIBF 2020 
Sharjah and Paris discuss new cultural opportunities at SIBF 2020 
Sharjah and Paris discuss new cultural opportunities at SIBF 2020 
Sharjah and Paris discuss new cultural opportunities at SIBF 2020 
Sharjah and Paris discuss new cultural opportunities at SIBF 2020 
Share

Sharjah – HE Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), and HE XavierChatel, Ambassador of France to the UAE have discussed developing jointcultural programmesto facilitate the opening of new horizons of dialogue and communication between Emiratisand their French counterparts,and expand collaborative efforts and joint initiatives.

The discussions were held on sidelines of the French Ambassador'svisit today (Monday) to the 39thSharjah International Book Fair (SIBF). Accompanied by HE Ahmed Al Ameri on a tour, HE Chatel met with participating French publishers, as well as the representatives of local, Arab and international publishing houses. They discussed the key role SIBF plays this year in offering an impetus to the global publishing industry, in light of the challenging circumstances publishing businesses and creative industries alike are facing in both Arab and international markets, in the wake of Covid-19.

HE Al Ameri talked about the annual exhibitions, events and cultural initiatives organised by SBA, including SIBF and the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival,and Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPCFZ), explaining to him the plethora of facilities and competitive advantages businesses can avail in the world’s first free zone dedicated to the publishing, printing and allied businesses.

More From This Category
Azerbaijan shoots down Russian helicopter over ...
11:45 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
All 1,024 publishers exempted from SIBF 2020 ...
11:28 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
Sharjah and Paris discuss new cultural ...
11:24 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
Melania decides to divorce Donald Trump once he ...
10:53 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
Language-learning books demanded at Sharjah ...
06:47 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
‘VACCINE COMING SOON’ — Pfizer's Covid-19 ...
05:49 PM | 9 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mustafa Abbasi is an exact replica of Hamza Ali Abbasi
03:50 PM | 9 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr