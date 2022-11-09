SHARJAH - For visitors to the 41st Sharjah International Book Fair, locating your favourite title or publisher has never been easier.

This year, attendees to the publishing spectacle had all the information they needed, literally at their fingertips with a comprehensive booklet, multiple strategically placed touch-screen informational panels as well as friendly and well-informed volunteers working at the many info booths.

As this is the largest book fair in the world, and the number of published works available, these incredible tools proved to be invaluable to the public and made finding the exact book you were looking for easy, and effortless, making the booklet from the SBA the most popular book at SIBF 2022.