The most popular book at SIBF 2022!
Share
SHARJAH - For visitors to the 41st Sharjah International Book Fair, locating your favourite title or publisher has never been easier.
This year, attendees to the publishing spectacle had all the information they needed, literally at their fingertips with a comprehensive booklet, multiple strategically placed touch-screen informational panels as well as friendly and well-informed volunteers working at the many info booths.
As this is the largest book fair in the world, and the number of published works available, these incredible tools proved to be invaluable to the public and made finding the exact book you were looking for easy, and effortless, making the booklet from the SBA the most popular book at SIBF 2022.
- Celebs rejoice as Pakistan make it to T20 World Cup final after 13 ...08:25 PM | 9 Nov, 2022
- Saba Qamar to play politician in upcoming project08:20 PM | 9 Nov, 2022
- The most popular book at SIBF 2022!08:11 PM | 9 Nov, 2022
- vivo launches Y02s in Pakistan, price, design, specifications07:48 PM | 9 Nov, 2022
- Babar Azam responds to critics as Pakistan reach T20 World Cup final07:23 PM | 9 Nov, 2022
- Ali Zafar jumps to brother Danyal's defense over funky hairstyle05:40 PM | 9 Nov, 2022
- Mathira gets candid about plastic surgery rumours07:00 PM | 9 Nov, 2022
- TikTok star Jannat Mirza’s new video with sister Alishbah Anjum ...06:10 PM | 9 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022