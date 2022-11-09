Celebs rejoice as Pakistan make it to T20 World Cup final after 13 years
Web Desk
08:35 PM | 9 Nov, 2022
Celebs rejoice as Pakistan make it to T20 World Cup final after 13 years
Source: Instagram
Share

Pakistan beat New Zealand in the T20 World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday, paving its way to the MCG for the grand finale in Melbourne on Sunday (November 13).

Pakistan last qualified for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final and lifted the trophy at Lord’s in 2009.

Following the Team Pakistan’s impressive victory, politicians, famous figures and the masses took to Twitter to congratulate the squad.

Throughout the match, fans and celebrities alike were cheering for the green shirts. After the team qualified for the final, many Pakistani stars took to social media and expressed their joy.

Celebrities like Hamza Ali Abbasi, Urwa and Mawra Hocane, Adnan Siddiqui, Farhan Saeed, Ali Zafar, and many others expressed their happiness over Green Shirts making it to World Cup final.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Adnan Siddiqui (@adnansid1)

In today's match, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam slammed half-centuries as Pakistan powered past New Zealand by seven wickets and into the Twenty20 World Cup final Wednesday, moving within one win of a second title. 

Team Pakistan will meet either England or India -- who play on Thursday in Adelaide -- in the November 13 decider at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Babar Azam responds to critics as Pakistan reach ... 07:23 PM | 9 Nov, 2022

SYDNEY – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Wednesday took a jibe at the critics of the Pakistan cricket team and ...

More From This Category
Ali Zafar jumps to brother Danyal's defense over ...
05:40 PM | 9 Nov, 2022
PM Shehbaz, DG ISPR, Imran Khan and others laud ...
04:44 PM | 9 Nov, 2022
Babar Azam, Rizwan set another record in T20 ...
05:10 PM | 9 Nov, 2022
Mathira gets candid about plastic surgery rumours
07:00 PM | 9 Nov, 2022
TikTok star Jannat Mirza’s new video with ...
06:10 PM | 9 Nov, 2022
Zara Noor Abbas leaves fans spellbound with new ...
06:38 PM | 9 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Celebs rejoice as Pakistan make it to T20 World Cup final after 13 years
08:35 PM | 9 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr