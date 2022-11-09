Celebs rejoice as Pakistan make it to T20 World Cup final after 13 years
Pakistan beat New Zealand in the T20 World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday, paving its way to the MCG for the grand finale in Melbourne on Sunday (November 13).
Pakistan last qualified for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final and lifted the trophy at Lord’s in 2009.
Following the Team Pakistan’s impressive victory, politicians, famous figures and the masses took to Twitter to congratulate the squad.
Throughout the match, fans and celebrities alike were cheering for the green shirts. After the team qualified for the final, many Pakistani stars took to social media and expressed their joy.
Celebrities like Hamza Ali Abbasi, Urwa and Mawra Hocane, Adnan Siddiqui, Farhan Saeed, Ali Zafar, and many others expressed their happiness over Green Shirts making it to World Cup final.
Kya baat hai !!!! We stumble a little & then we rise higher than ever before ! That’s #Pakistan for you ????????! Mubarak #TeamPakistan ! See you in the finals !????✌????✨???????????????? @TheRealPCB #PakvsNz #PakistanZindabad— URWA HOCANE (@VJURWA) November 9, 2022
Here we go —— FINALLLLLLLLLLLLLL ???????????????????????????????? #T20WorldCup #PakistanZindabad #PakvsNz
ALHUMDULILLAH ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Brilliant MashaAllah !!!!!!— MAWRA HOCANE (Hussain) (@MawraHocane) November 9, 2022
The boys in #Green ????????????♥️ you make us proud … your motto is as same as the nation ..never give up until we reach our destination..@babarazam258 pic.twitter.com/QSOD8nJEOw— Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) November 9, 2022
Mubarak #Pakistan Mubarak! No one could do it but you , always support the boys . What a performance ❤️
Finals here we come !
Pakistan Zindabad! #PakvsNz #Semifinals— Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) November 9, 2022
View this post on Instagram
Pakistan Zindabad!???? #PakvsNz— Arslan Naseer - CBA (@ArslanNaseerCBA) November 9, 2022
#PakvsNz Mubaaariiikkkk ❤️ ???????? pic.twitter.com/oAMlKS24an— Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) November 9, 2022
And we're through to the finals!
Congratulations team Pakistan!— Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) November 9, 2022
بھائ نے بول دیا تو بول دیا۔ ???????????????? مبارک !!!! پاکستان زندہ آباد۔ https://t.co/hB9d92ee1N— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) November 9, 2022
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
In today's match, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam slammed half-centuries as Pakistan powered past New Zealand by seven wickets and into the Twenty20 World Cup final Wednesday, moving within one win of a second title.
Team Pakistan will meet either England or India -- who play on Thursday in Adelaide -- in the November 13 decider at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
