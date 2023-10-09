'No food or fuel': Israel orders complete siege of Gaza after surprise Hamas attack

TEL AVIV – Israel has ordered imposition of a "total blockade" on Gaza, including a ban on transferring of food and fuel to the area as Hamas-Israel conflict rages on.

Israel has already cut electricity supply to the region as there is complete blackout in the region after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday, reports said.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in a statement said, “I have ordered a complete siege on the Gaza Strip. There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed. We are fighting human animals and we act accordingly.”

Deadly skirmishes continued to rage on Israeli soil, with over 710 people reported dead in Hamas attacks, and more than 400 Gaza residents killed in Israeli air raids, as Tel Aviv reacts to the deadliest attack on its own soil in nearly 5 decades.

Jewish state escalated bombardment in Gaza over the weekend, declaring war as Palestinian resistance group said their fighters continued to battle against Israel.

Hamas members have done serious damage in Israel and citizens were most who are suffering from unseen mayhem. The militant group, who dodged Israeli intelligence, also took hostage several people including some army officials and families.

Amid warnings of long conflict, Israeli PM Netanyahu warned of stern retaliation, saying Tel Aviv would take mighty vengeance and was readying for a long and difficult war. He also intimidated Palestinians to leave now.

Israeli forces claimed to target nearly dozen Hamas targets in multistory buildings in Gaza, including the its production site, arms storage, intelligence headquarters and military compound.

Hamas fighters rampaged through Israeli towns as the country suffered its bloodiest day in decades on Saturday. Israel battered Palestinians with air strikes in Gaza on Sunday, with hundreds reportedly killed on both sides. The spiraling violence threatens to start a major new war in the Middle East.

The attack by Hamas launched at dawn on Saturday represented the biggest and deadliest incursion into Israel since Egypt and Syria launched a sudden assault in an effort to reclaim lost territory in the Yom Kippur war 50 years ago.