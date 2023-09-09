Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 – Free Live Streaming details here

LAHORE – Beleaguered Bangladesh is set to face off injury-hit Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023 match, today on Saturday as the action moves to Colombo.

Bangladesh, after getting a thumping defeat by Pakistan in the Super 4 opener, lands in a must-win situation against Lankan Lions, as another loss could likely mark the end of their campaign in a transcontinental event.

Meanwhile, Injury Sri Lanka are close to ODI distinction and if they manage to outclass Bangladesh in their Asia Cup Super Four game, they will become the team with the second-longest winning streak in the ODI.

Asia Cup 2023 is underway and is touted as a major opportunity for the teams ahead of the ODI World Cup.

As thousands of cricket fans will get a chance to catch a live glimpse at Qaddafi Stadium, but majority of them will be watching the game on TV channels and live streaming apps.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming in Pakistan

The event will be aired by PTV Sports and TEN Sports channels in the South Asia country. Tamasha, a mobile application, will also provide live streaming to its customers as it has singed a deal with Ten Sports.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming in India

Indian cricket fans will able to watch the match on Star Sports while the live stream coverage will be available on the Disney+Hotstar platform.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD + HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD and Star Sports 1 Kannada will also broadcast the event.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming in Bangladesh

The Asia Cup 2023 matches will be aired by Gazi TV in Bangladesh, with live streaming options also available in the country.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming in UK

TNT Sport 1 will broadcast the event and it will also provide live stream servicer on its app to its consumers.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live streaming in Australia

The event will be aired by Fox Sports while live streaming is available on the FOXTel app.