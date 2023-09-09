Gold price declines by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices plunged further in domestic market on Saturday as Pakistani rupee registered made significant recovery against the US dollar this week.

The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs500 to close at Rs212,000 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold declined by Rs428 to settle at Rs181,756, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $4 to settle at $1,919 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the per tola price of silver decreased by Rs100 to Rs2,550 whereas price of per 10 grams silver went down by Rs85.73 to Rs2,186.2.