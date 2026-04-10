Ex-porn star Mia Khalifa’s Tearful Message on Lebanon Bombings Goes Viral

BEIRUT – Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon hit more than 100 targets within minutes, causing heavy casualties and widespread destruction, with early figures claiming 300 killed and over a thousand injured, making it one of the deadliest escalations in recent years, the large-scale bombardment quickly drew global attention and condemnation, and also prompted former adult film actress and media personality Mia Khalifa to speak out publicly.

Lebanese-American star Mia Khalifa sparked intense online reaction after posting an emotional video message in which she strongly condemned Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, describing the situation as one of the most painful moments she has ever witnessed.

Now this Lebanese-American pornstar Mia khalifa is crying after seeing Israel bombing lebanon despite the ceasefire. With her crocodile tears she says "My onlyfans tax dollars are funding bombs against my own country Lebanon" 🤡😭 pic.twitter.com/4M65xNEkgU — Chota Don (@choga_don) April 9, 2026

The teary-eyed Mia said she could no longer remain silent as widespread destruction unfolded, claiming that dozens of civilian areas, including hospitals, schools, and cemeteries, were struck in a matter of minutes despite reports of a ceasefire. She further alleged that a hospital in Beirut tied to her personal history had been reduced to rubble, intensifying her emotional response.

In her message, Mia directly questioned Washington’s continued alliance with Israel, expressing discomfort and moral conflict over the possibility that her tax contributions could be connected to military actions in her ancestral homeland.

Calling the situation “madness” and “barbaric,” she drew parallels with previous large-scale destruction in Gaza, saying similar suffering appears to be repeating while the world watches.

Khalifa also raised question on global priorities, contrasting ongoing technological achievements such as space exploration with what she described as unchecked human suffering on the ground. She urged attention and solidarity for civilians in Lebanon, saying she felt deeply distressed by the unfolding crisis.

Her video went viral online, sparking widespread debate across social media platforms, with supporters praising her for speaking out while others dispute her framing of the situation.