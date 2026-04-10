Us Vice President Jd Vance Heads To Pakistan For Crucial Iran Talks

US Vice President JD Vance has departed for Pakistan to lead the American delegation in the upcoming US-Iran talks being held in Islamabad under Pakistan’s mediation.

Speaking before his departure, Vance said he is participating in the negotiations under the guidance of President Donald Trump and expressed optimism about positive outcomes in talks with Iran.

The US-Iran negotiations are scheduled to take place in Islamabad tomorrow. The US delegation will include Vice President JD Vance, Special Representative Steve Witkoff, and President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The Iranian delegation will be led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office spokesperson stated that visa-free travel facilities will be provided to both delegations and accompanying journalists.