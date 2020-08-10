PM Imran, Maldives President discuss challenges posed by coronavirus
Web Desk
11:47 PM | 10 Aug, 2020
PM Imran, Maldives President discuss challenges posed by coronavirus
Share

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan in his telephonic conversation with President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Monday shared Pakistan's perspective on peace and security situation in South Asia.

He also underlined that the region needs peace and cooperation so that South Asian nations could realize their true economic potential.

Imran Khan reaffirmed Pakistan's desire to work with Maldives to strengthen beneficial cooperation in the region.

The two leaders also discussed the challenges posed by Covid-19.

Prime Minister reiterated his invitation to President of Maldives to visit Pakistan.

More From This Category
PM Imran to inaugurate much-awaited Peshawar BRT ...
10:56 AM | 11 Aug, 2020
Four family members electrocuted to death in ...
10:09 AM | 11 Aug, 2020
National Minorities Day being marked today  
09:32 AM | 11 Aug, 2020
Maryam Nawaz appears before NAB today 
08:39 AM | 11 Aug, 2020
PM Imran, Maldives President discuss challenges ...
11:47 PM | 10 Aug, 2020
COAS Bajwa appreciates measures to optimize ...
09:09 PM | 10 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fans, makers of Dirilis: Ertugrul suggest Cardi B to watch the hit series
05:50 PM | 10 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr