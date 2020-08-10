PM Imran, Maldives President discuss challenges posed by coronavirus
11:47 PM | 10 Aug, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan in his telephonic conversation with President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Monday shared Pakistan's perspective on peace and security situation in South Asia.
He also underlined that the region needs peace and cooperation so that South Asian nations could realize their true economic potential.
Imran Khan reaffirmed Pakistan's desire to work with Maldives to strengthen beneficial cooperation in the region.
The two leaders also discussed the challenges posed by Covid-19.
Prime Minister reiterated his invitation to President of Maldives to visit Pakistan.
