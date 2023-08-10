Shehbaz Sharif meets Raja Riaz today to pick next caretaker Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD – As the government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and its allies completes its tenure, outgoing premier Shehbaz Sharif and opposition members are yet to reach a consensus over caretaker setup.
To finalise the name, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will hold key talks with Opposition leader Raja Riaz today. If PDM members failed to reach a consensus, the matter will be landed in a parliamentary body.
Sharif and Mr Riaz are slated to meet today at 3:30 pm, the premier is expected to propose three names for the caretaker PM, while opposition leader Raja Riaz will also present the list of three potential candidates.
Earlier on late Wednesday, President Arif Alvi gave assent to dissolution of National Assembly, 3 days before the completion of its government's tenure, as he signed summary on advice of PM Shehbaz Sharif.
President Alvi dissolved National Legilslature under Article 58(1) on the advice of the prime minister, the statement issued by Presidency reads.
More to follow...
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 10, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|293.7
|296.85
|Euro
|EUR
|321.8
|324.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|373
|376.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.6
|82.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.9
|78.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.08
|767.08
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.05
|40.45
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.13
|42.53
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.56
|36.91
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.18
|937.18
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.6
|63.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.96
|175.96
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.08
|28.38
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.33
|749.33
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.41
|79.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.93
|27.23
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.47
|328.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.18
|8.33
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,200 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,501.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
