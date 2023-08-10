Shehbaz Sharif meets Raja Riaz today to pick next caretaker Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD – As the government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and its allies completes its tenure, outgoing premier Shehbaz Sharif and opposition members are yet to reach a consensus over caretaker setup.

To finalise the name, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will hold key talks with Opposition leader Raja Riaz today. If PDM members failed to reach a consensus, the matter will be landed in a parliamentary body.

Sharif and Mr Riaz are slated to meet today at 3:30 pm, the premier is expected to propose three names for the caretaker PM, while opposition leader Raja Riaz will also present the list of three potential candidates.

Earlier on late Wednesday, President Arif Alvi gave assent to dissolution of National Assembly, 3 days before the completion of its government's tenure, as he signed summary on advice of PM Shehbaz Sharif.

President Alvi dissolved National Legilslature under Article 58(1) on the advice of the prime minister, the statement issued by Presidency reads.

More to follow...