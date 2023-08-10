TCL, Daraz unveil grand Azadi Sale 2023

LAHORE - TCL, the leader in LED TVs in Pakistan, partners with Daraz to launch the Azadi Sale from August 14th to 23rd.
Both companies present a remarkable collaboration, gracing August 14th to 23rd with remarkable deals. Delight in savings of up to 21% on an extensive spectrum of iFFALCON and TCL products, encompassing an enticing array including Mini LEDs, QLEDs, 4K UHD LEDs, Smart Android LEDs, the ingenious Smart Air Purifier Breeva A2, the ever-helpful Robot Vacuum Cleaner Sweeva, immersive Soundbars, and cutting-edge Air Conditioners.
The festivities don't stop there; revel in the luxury of complimentary shipping, the convenience of monthly instalments, the assurance of brand warranty, collectable vouchers, and exclusive discounts with partnering banks. This unparalleled opportunity is exclusively available at the prestigious TCL flagship store within the Daraz platform.
Speaking about this collaborative venture, Mr Majid Khan Niazi, Head of Marketing at TCL Pakistan, shared, “Year after year, TCL and Daraz combine their strengths to bestow exclusive deals and unprecedented discounts across our entire product spectrum. This Independence Day, we aspire to surpass expectations by making our diverse product line accessible to every Pakistani, through substantial discounts, free shipping, and the ease of monthly installments.”
Mr Ibrahim Khan, Head of Brands at Daraz Pakistan, expressed his pride in presenting the TCL and Daraz Azadi Sale, a fusion of two industry titans committed to revolutionizing your shopping journey. More than just discounts, this sale signifies the freedom of choice and innovation potential. Join us in commemorating this Azadi Sale as we usher in a new era of technology-infused living, providing not just products, but gateways to advancement.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 10, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|293.7
|296.85
|Euro
|EUR
|321.8
|324.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|373
|376.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.6
|82.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.9
|78.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.08
|767.08
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.05
|40.45
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.13
|42.53
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.56
|36.91
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.18
|937.18
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.6
|63.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.96
|175.96
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.08
|28.38
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.33
|749.33
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.41
|79.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.93
|27.23
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.47
|328.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.18
|8.33
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,200 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,501.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
