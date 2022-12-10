Good news for Pakistani content creators as Facebook enables monetisation tool

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto announced a major development for desi content creators who can now earn money from their content through new stars feature on the leading social media platform Facebook.

The development comes as FM Bhutto visited Meta's Asia Pacific headquarters during his Singapore visit.

In a social media post, FM called it big news and mentioned that he was the first Pakistani official to visit the Meta office. Minister said with this new feature, creators can monetize their Facebook content.

The more stars they get the more money they will earn. Hoping the youth of Pakistan in particular will get more productive use out of their social media, he wrote.

Many social media users are familiar with the concept of Ads of the social media giant. Meta - the parent company that owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, rolled out video monetization in recent years but it was available to a limited number of Facebook partners.

Earlier, digital media organizations and creators paid international companies to apply for monetization from those regions.

