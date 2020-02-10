Senate passes Islamabad Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Bill, 2018
Web Desk
10:11 PM | 10 Feb, 2020
Senate passes Islamabad Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Bill, 2018
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Bill, 2018 bill was passed in the House.

The bill was moved by Senator Mohsin Aziz.

The bill is aimed to establish the Real Estate Regulatory authority for regulation and promotion of the real estate sector.

Two bills were introduced in the House.

They are: “The Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Bill, 2020” and “The Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (Amendment) Bill, 2020”.

The chair referred the bills to the standing committees concerned.

More From This Category
Jahangir Khan Tareen rejects impression regarding ...
01:24 PM | 11 Feb, 2020
FBR Chairman says he has not resigned yet
12:24 PM | 11 Feb, 2020
IHC declares dissolution of PMDC illegal
12:01 PM | 11 Feb, 2020
UAE forms policy to free Pakistani prisoners
10:40 AM | 11 Feb, 2020
Public may get big relief as PM chairs key ...
10:24 AM | 11 Feb, 2020
Complete shutdown in IoK on Maqbool Butt’s ...
09:46 AM | 11 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Legal cases against The Legend Of Maula Jatt withdrawn by original Maula Jatt's producer
01:33 PM | 11 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr