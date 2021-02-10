Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-February-10- Updated 09:00 AM
09:10 AM | 10 Feb, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 10, 2021 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|159
|159.8
|Euro
|EUR
|190
|192
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|217
|220
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|43
|43.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|42.4
|43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|122.25
|124
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|403.3
|405.3
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|122.25
|124
|China Yuan
|CNY
|24.85
|25
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|24.7
|25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|17.55
|17.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.17
|2.24
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.58
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|502
|504.5
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|39
|39.35
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|106
|106.7
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|18.15
|18.4
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|410
|412
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|42.55
|42.9
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|117
|119
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.15
|18.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|177.9
|178.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|5.25
|5.35
- Chaos in Islamabad’s D-Chowk as govt employee’s protest over pay ...12:05 PM | 10 Feb, 2021
- ‘Call of Peace’ – Pakistan Navy releases promo song 'AMAN 2021' ...11:37 AM | 10 Feb, 2021
- PM Imran to embark on maiden official visit to Sri Lanka on Feb 2211:16 AM | 10 Feb, 2021
- K2Expedition2021 – FM Qureshi assures Chilean counterpart of all ...10:50 AM | 10 Feb, 2021
- Mexican woman embraces Islam, marries Karachi man10:25 AM | 10 Feb, 2021
'It was love at first sight,' Nadia Khan shares details of how she met husband Faisal ...
06:20 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
- 'Numaish' – Ali Xeeshan makes fashion statement along with a social ...04:41 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
- Rajiv Kapoor dies of cardiac arrest03:53 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
- Ariana Grande makes history with 20th Guinness World Record title04:10 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021