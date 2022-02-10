Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 10 February 2022
08:40 AM | 10 Feb, 2022
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 120,000 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 102,900 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 94,325 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.109,995.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 120,000
|PKR 1,525
|Karachi
|PKR 120,000
|PKR 1,525
|Islamabad
|PKR 120,000
|PKR 1,525
|Peshawar
|PKR 120,000
|PKR 1,525
|Quetta
|PKR 120,000
|PKR 1,525
|Sialkot
|PKR 120,000
|PKR 1,525
|Attock
|PKR 120,000
|PKR 1,525
|Gujranwala
|PKR 120,000
|PKR 1,525
|Jehlum
|PKR 120,000
|PKR 1,525
|Multan
|PKR 120,000
|PKR 1,525
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 120,000
|PKR 1,525
|Gujrat
|PKR 120,000
|PKR 1,525
|Nawabshah
|PKR 120,000
|PKR 1,525
|Chakwal
|PKR 120,000
|PKR 1,525
|Hyderabad
|PKR 120,000
|PKR 1,525
|Nowshehra
|PKR 120,000
|PKR 1,525
|Sargodha
|PKR 120,000
|PKR 1,525
|Faisalabad
|PKR 120,000
|PKR 1,525
|Mirpur
|PKR 120,000
|PKR 1,525
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Covid-19: Pakistan reports 3,914 new infections, 47 deaths in a day09:28 AM | 10 Feb, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:09 AM | 10 Feb, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 10 February 202208:40 AM | 10 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan summons Indian envoy over hijab ban in Karnataka schools12:12 AM | 10 Feb, 2022
- GB Scouts clinches gold medal in National Ski Championship11:36 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
Syeda Tuba takes ‘Khula’ from Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain
11:03 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
- Wasim Akram becomes latest celebrity to join TikTok05:53 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
- Muskan Khan: Celebrities lament over Muslim women being harassed in ...08:03 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
- Hira Mani and Anoushay Abbasi flaunt their killer dance moves07:43 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021