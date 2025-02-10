Govt employees likely to get up to 125% increase in house rent ceiling

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Housing and Works has sent a summary to the federal cabinet proposing an increase in the rental ceiling for federal government employees.

It has recommended increasing the rental ceiling by up to 125 percent for the employees in six cities of the country. The cities include Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta.

For employees in grades 1 to 6, a 125 percent increase in the rental ceiling has been proposed, while a 100 percent increase has been suggested for employees in grades 7 to 10, and a 60 percent increase for employees in grades 11 to 22.

For employees in grades 1 to 2, the ministry has proposed to raise the rental ceiling from Rs7,029 to Rs15,815 while it would be increased from Rs10.980 to Rs24,705 for employees in grades 3 to 6.

For grades 7 to 10, it is likely to be increases from Rs16,403 to Rs32,806, and for grades 11 to 13, it is proposed to increase from Rs27,744 to Rs35,590.

Similarly, for employees in grades 14 to 16, the rental ceiling for Islamabad would be increases from Rs31,085 to Rs49,736, for grades 17 to 18, from Rs41,147 to Rs65,835 rupees while for grade 19, it will go up from Rs54,704 to Rs87,526.

The ministry has proposed to increase it from Rs68,700 to Rs109,920 for employees in grade 20 while for employees in grade 21, the rental ceiling for Islamabad would rise from Rs82,261 to Rs131,618.

For employees in grade 22, it has proposed to increase the rental ceiling from Rs98,444 to Rs157,510.

