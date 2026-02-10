T20 World Cup: Former national bowler Ehsan Adil joins US team for Pakistan match

DUBAI – Former Pakistani fast bowler Ehsan Adil has been officially included in the United States’ squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

The ICC Event Technical Committee granted approval for his inclusion in the team. Adil has replaced US fast bowler Jasdeep Singh, who had to withdraw from the tournament due to a shoulder injury.

Adil, who has represented Pakistan in international cricket, previously played three Test matches and six One Day Internationals (ODIs) for the national team.

According to ICC regulations, any player wishing to join a World Cup squad must receive approval from the event’s technical committee, which was granted in Adil’s case.

Meanwhile, the match between Pakistan and the United States today has gained significant attention.

Historically, the US cricket team was not considered a major contender on the global stage. However, during the 2026 T20 World Cup, the US stunned Pakistan by winning in a Super Over, a victory that marked a major upset in international cricket. As a result, the US team is now being taken much more seriously.

To further boost the morale of the US team, US President Donald Trump has extended his best wishes to the players. In his message, Trump expressed confidence in the team’s potential to perform well, which has given the players an additional boost of confidence heading into the match.