'Courteous dealing recognition and top priority of Motorway Police,' says IGP Kaleem Imam

ISLAMABAD – Courteous dealing with commuters, help to the distressed road users and steps taken for safety of road users are those qualities of Motorway Police which has earned great respect and good name for the department and it should be our top priority, said IG National Highways & Motorway Police Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam told the patrolling officers of the force in an open house meeting on Sunday.

IG NHMP Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam said the officers that most part of their duty revolves around providing timely and effective help to the distressed road users and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.

IG Motorway Police informed that according to World Health Organization recent report about 1.4 million people around the world and about 14 thousand people lose their lives in road crashes.

"It is prime duty of NHMP officers to work on factors contributing in road crashes and work hard to reduce number of accidents," said IG Kaleem Imam, while reiterating that controlling over-speeding of LTVs, maintaining lane discipline of HTVs and ensuring use of helmet by motorcyclists is necessary to curtail accident ratio.

He asked the officers to create road safety awareness among people through community policing.

He advised them to visit mosques and educational institutions to spread message of road safety.

The top Motorway cop advised officers to be patient and courteous even in tough circumstances and termed it as a real test of the force. However, IG reiterated that no compromise will be made on self-respect of the officers of this force.

DIG Central Zone Dr. Mazhar Ul Haq Kakakhel, SSP C-I Muhammad Kashif and large number of officers/officials of motorway police were present at the occasion.