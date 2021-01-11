Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 11 January 2021
08:34 AM | 11 Jan, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 11 January 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs110,200 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 94,500 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 86,624 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 101,016 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 110,200 PKR 1,481
Karachi PKR 110,200 PKR 1,481
Islamabad PKR 110,200 PKR 1,481
Peshawar PKR 110,200 PKR 1,481
Quetta PKR 110,200 PKR 1,481
Sialkot PKR 110,200 PKR 1,481
Attock PKR 110,200 PKR 1,481
Gujranwala PKR 110,200 PKR 1,481
Jehlum PKR 110,200 PKR 1,481
Multan PKR 110,200 PKR 1,481
Bahawalpur PKR 110,200 PKR 1,481
Gujrat PKR 110,200 PKR 1,481
Nawabshah PKR 110,200 PKR 1,481
Chakwal PKR 110,200 PKR 1,481
Hyderabad PKR 110,200 PKR 1,481
Nowshehra PKR 110,200 PKR 1,481
Sargodha PKR 110,200 PKR 1,481
Faisalabad PKR 110,200 PKR 1,481
Mirpur PKR 110,200 PKR 1,481

