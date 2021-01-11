Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 11 January 2021
08:34 AM | 11 Jan, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs110,200 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 94,500 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 86,624 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 101,016 at the closing of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,481
|Karachi
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,481
|Islamabad
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,481
|Peshawar
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,481
|Quetta
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,481
|Sialkot
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,481
|Attock
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,481
|Gujranwala
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,481
|Jehlum
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,481
|Multan
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,481
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,481
|Gujrat
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,481
|Nawabshah
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,481
|Chakwal
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,481
|Hyderabad
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,481
|Nowshehra
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,481
|Sargodha
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,481
|Faisalabad
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,481
|Mirpur
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,481
- Live Open Market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...09:00 AM | 11 Jan, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 11 January 202108:34 AM | 11 Jan, 2021
- 'Courteous dealing recognition and top priority of Motorway Police,' ...11:55 PM | 10 Jan, 2021
- Here are all the finalised squads after PSL 2021 Player Draft11:30 PM | 10 Jan, 2021
- Video of cruel bear-baiting goes viral amid call to protect ...11:07 PM | 10 Jan, 2021
Watch ‘Leaked Video’ of Pakistani actress Kinza Hashmi
03:52 PM | 10 Jan, 2021
- Jinnah a ‘Faithful, great leader and Turkish friend' – Ertugrul ...03:03 PM | 10 Jan, 2021
- 'Cobra' – India's Irfan Pathan makes acting debut as Interpol ...10:06 PM | 9 Jan, 2021
- Celebs celebrate Trump’s exile from Twitter08:42 PM | 9 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021