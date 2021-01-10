Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 10 January 2021
09:52 AM | 10 Jan, 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs110,900 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 95,100 at the opening of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs.87,175 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs.101,660.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,525
|Karachi
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,525
|Islamabad
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,525
|Peshawar
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,525
|Quetta
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,525
|Sialkot
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,525
|Attock
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,525
|Gujranwala
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,525
|Jehlum
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,525
|Multan
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,525
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,525
|Gujrat
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,525
|Nawabshah
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,525
|Chakwal
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,525
|Hyderabad
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,525
|Nowshehra
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,525
|Sargodha
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,525
|Faisalabad
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,525
|Mirpur
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,525
