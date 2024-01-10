USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee continues to gain ground against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani currency witnessed marginal gain against US dollar, advancing its recovery in the inter-bank market.

In the early hours of trading on Thursday, the rupee hovers around 281, jumping Rs0.22.

In last session, PKR registered marginal gains to settle at 281.22 against the greenback.

Last month, Pakistan received $2.4 billion in remittances from its overseas workers, a 5.4 percent increase from the same month last year, according to the latest data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On YoY basis, it shows a 13.4pc surge in monthly remittances, touching $2.1 billion in the same month of the previous year.