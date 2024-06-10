Another Indian actress commits suicide

Indian film and TV actor Noor Malabika Das has died by suicide, police have confirmed, after discovering her body in her apartment.

According to Indian news agencies, Noor Malabika Das, a former air hostess turned actor, who appeared with A-list Bollywood star Kajol in the Disney+ Hotstar series 'The Trial,' was found dead in her Lokhandwala, Mumbai apartment earlier this week. She was 32 years old.

Her body was discovered in a decomposed state in her Andheri, Oshiwara residence after neighbors reported a foul smell emanating from the house. She is believed to have committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan.

Police arrived at the scene and transported Das's body to Siddharth Hospital in Goregaon for a postmortem after conducting the panchnama. During their search, they also collected medicines, her mobile phone, and a diary.

Reports indicate that her last rites were performed by the police with assistance from an NGO, as her family had returned to their native place in Assam two weeks prior and could not be contacted.

Das, originally from Assam, had worked in several films and TV series, including 'Siskiyaan,' 'Walkaman,' 'Teekhi Chatni,' 'Jaghanya Upay,' and most recently, 'The Trial.'