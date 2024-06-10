Search

Lifestyle

Another Indian actress commits suicide

Web Desk
09:27 PM | 10 Jun, 2024
Another Indian actress commits suicide
Source: File photo

Indian film and TV actor Noor Malabika Das has died by suicide, police have confirmed, after discovering her body in her apartment.

According to Indian news agencies, Noor Malabika Das, a former air hostess turned actor, who appeared with A-list Bollywood star Kajol in the Disney+ Hotstar series 'The Trial,' was found dead in her Lokhandwala, Mumbai apartment earlier this week. She was 32 years old.

Her body was discovered in a decomposed state in her Andheri, Oshiwara residence after neighbors reported a foul smell emanating from the house. She is believed to have committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan.

Police arrived at the scene and transported Das's body to Siddharth Hospital in Goregaon for a postmortem after conducting the panchnama. During their search, they also collected medicines, her mobile phone, and a diary.

Reports indicate that her last rites were performed by the police with assistance from an NGO, as her family had returned to their native place in Assam two weeks prior and could not be contacted.

Das, originally from Assam, had worked in several films and TV series, including 'Siskiyaan,' 'Walkaman,' 'Teekhi Chatni,' 'Jaghanya Upay,' and most recently, 'The Trial.'

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

09:27 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

Another Indian actress commits suicide

02:40 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

Indian actress Noor Malabika Das commits suicide

01:28 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

Bollywood couple Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal to tie knot on June 23

11:12 AM | 10 Jun, 2024

T20 World Cup 2024: Showbiz stars slam Pakistani batting after ...

06:10 PM | 9 Jun, 2024

Sania Mirza announces Hajj journey, seeks forgiveness

01:32 PM | 9 Jun, 2024

PAKvIND: Ali Zafar wants Babar Azam to lead Like Imran Khan in T20 ...

Lifestyle

01:22 PM | 8 Jun, 2024

Mouni Roy sizzles in hot bikini on beach, pictures go viral

04:30 PM | 8 Jun, 2024

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's video with daughter goes viral

02:53 PM | 8 Jun, 2024

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan announces release of 'Bado Badi 2'

Advertisement

Latest

10:13 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

Pakistan football team’s departure to Tajikistan for FIFA qualifier delayed

Gold & Silver

03:27 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 10 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 10, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR 

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.

Euro comes down to 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate is 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.60.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 280.65
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.6 74.1
Australian Dollar AUD 183 185
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.7 748.7
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 40.63 41.03
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.74 917.74
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.2 59.8
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.53 174.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.3 26.6
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 731.4
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.51 77.21
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.5 205.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.63 26.93
Swiss Franc CHF 312.79 315.29
Thai Bhat THB 7.64 7.79

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: