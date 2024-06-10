Another Indian actress commits suicide

Indian film and TV actor Noor Malabika Das has died by suicide, police have confirmed, after discovering her body in her apartment.
According to Indian news agencies, Noor Malabika Das, a former air hostess turned actor, who appeared with A-list Bollywood star Kajol in the Disney+ Hotstar series 'The Trial,' was found dead in her Lokhandwala, Mumbai apartment earlier this week. She was 32 years old.
Her body was discovered in a decomposed state in her Andheri, Oshiwara residence after neighbors reported a foul smell emanating from the house. She is believed to have committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan.
Police arrived at the scene and transported Das's body to Siddharth Hospital in Goregaon for a postmortem after conducting the panchnama. During their search, they also collected medicines, her mobile phone, and a diary.
Reports indicate that her last rites were performed by the police with assistance from an NGO, as her family had returned to their native place in Assam two weeks prior and could not be contacted.
Das, originally from Assam, had worked in several films and TV series, including 'Siskiyaan,' 'Walkaman,' 'Teekhi Chatni,' 'Jaghanya Upay,' and most recently, 'The Trial.'
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 10, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate is 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.60.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.6
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.7
|748.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.63
|41.03
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.74
|917.74
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.2
|59.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.53
|174.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.3
|26.6
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|731.4
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.51
|77.21
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.5
|205.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.63
|26.93
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.79
|315.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.64
|7.79
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.